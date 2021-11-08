Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Uphaar fire tragedy: Real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal get 7-year jail term in evidence tampering case

Uphaar fire tragedy: Real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal get 7-year jail term in evidence tampering case

1 min read . 03:39 PM IST Livemint

  • Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of 2.25 crore each on the Ansals

Uphaar fire tragedy: A Delhi court on Monday awarded 7-year jail terms to real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the Uphaar cinema fire case. The court also imposed a fine of 2.25 crore each on the Ansals.

The court also awarded 7-year-jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others — P P Batra and Anoop Singh — and a fine of 3 lakh each on the them.

“After thinking over nights and nights, I have come to the conclusion that they deserve punishment," said Pankaj Sharma, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

PTI reported that the convicts, out on bail, were taken into the custody after the order was pronounced. The Ansals were found guilty of evidence tampering in the main fire tragedy case in which they were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The top court, however, released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives. 

With agency inputs 

