Home / News / India /  UPI facility to inbound travellers for merchant payments at airports: RBI
Back

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to extend the UPI facility to inbound travellers for merchant payments; initially to travellers from G20 countries.

UPI has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India. It is now proposed to permit all inbound travellers to India to use UPI for their merchant payments (P2M) while they are in the country. To begin with, this facility will be extended to travellers from G-20 countries arriving at select international airports.

“It's now proposed to permit all inbound travellers to use UPI payments for their merchant payments while they are in the country. To begin with, this facility will be extended to travellers from G20 countries arriving at select international airports," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x