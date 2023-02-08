UPI facility to inbound travellers for merchant payments at airports: RBI
- All inbound travellers to use UPI payments for their merchant payments while they are in the country, says RBI
The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to extend the UPI facility to inbound travellers for merchant payments; initially to travellers from G20 countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×