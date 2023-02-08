The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to extend the UPI facility to inbound travellers for merchant payments; initially to travellers from G20 countries.

UPI has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India. It is now proposed to permit all inbound travellers to India to use UPI for their merchant payments (P2M) while they are in the country. To begin with, this facility will be extended to travellers from G-20 countries arriving at select international airports.

“It's now proposed to permit all inbound travellers to use UPI payments for their merchant payments while they are in the country. To begin with, this facility will be extended to travellers from G20 countries arriving at select international airports," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.