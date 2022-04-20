UPI fraud alert: Follow these 5 tips to avoid online payment traps

1) Never share your UPI & PIN with any customer care call or messages who is claiming to represent some Govt institution or bank or some known company. They will never ask for your UPI PIN. These calls play around with your fear of losing your account access or maybe some important update in an app. always check the details of the SMS senders or caller, if someone is asking for your PIN details, it is doomed to happen that the caller is a fraudster.

