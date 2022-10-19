Patil even attributed the increased use of UPIs across the country to the pandemic. Everyone wanted to use contactless payments because the majority of the crowd was terrified about the pandemic. Additionally, this led to a push toward electronic payments, and toffee was no longer an option, Patil added. Finance items would never have crossed the minds of any toffee manufacturer as a rival. Toffees were cash substitutes and UPI replaced this requirement and behaviour, according to him.

