‘UPI to go live in France in three to four months..,’ says NIPL CEO Ritesh Shukla2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:56 AM IST
The CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) has announced that it will take around three to four months for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to go live in France. This comes after India and France signed an agreement to use UPI for payments in rupees at tourist attractions.
According to Ritesh Shukla, the CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), he anticipates that it will take approximately three to four months for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to become operational in France.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×