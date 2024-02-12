UPI in Mauritius, Sri Lanka: The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on February 12. India has successfully initiated its UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius, accompanied by the introduction of RuPay card services in Mauritius as part of a strategic endeavour. The inaugural UPI transaction in Sri Lanka was conducted by an Indian, marking a milestone in cross-border digital payments. The virtual ceremony witnessed the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Crafted by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI services offer instant real-time payment solutions via mobile phones, while RuPay, an Indian-origin card payment network, boasts global recognition and broad acceptance at various points of sale, ATMs, and online platforms. This initiative underscored New Delhi's commitment to bolstering bilateral economic ties with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, fostering digital connectivity and financial cooperation. The MEA highlights India's leadership in fintech innovation and digital public Infrastructure, with the prime minister actively promoting the exchange of development experiences and innovative solutions with partner nations.

The launch will facilitate the accessibility of UPI settlement services for Indian citizens visiting Sri Lanka and Mauritius, as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India.

How does UPI work abroad?

To make UPI payments in Mauritius and Sri Lanka, individuals need to register their bank account with a UPI-enabled mobile application. Once the bank account is linked, users are prompted to provide recipient information such as their bank account number, IBAN, and BIC, along with specifying the transfer amount and currency.

How can you make UPI payments in Mauritius and Sri Lanka?

Open the UPI app and go to the home screen.

Tap on your profile picture.

In the Payment Settings section, select UPI International.

Tap on Activate next to the bank account you want to use for international UPI payments.

Enter your UPI PIN to confirm the activation.

Once you have activated your international payment, scan the QR code provided by the merchant.

Enter the amount you wish to pay. The total amount payable will be shown in both local currency and Indian rupees.

Tap on "Pay."

Enter your UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!