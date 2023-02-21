UPI linked to PayNow: Modi says new milestone in India-Singapore ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the launch of the cross-border connectivity of real-time digital payment systems via video conferencing.

The linkage between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow will allow people in the two countries to undertake faster and cost-efficient digital transfers.

Prime Minister Modi said the linkage is a new milestone in India-Singapore relations. “The linkage of UPI and PayNow is a new milestone in India-Singapore relations and its launch is a gift to the citizens of the two countries."

“In today’s era, technology connects us in several ways. Fintech is a sector that connects people to each other. Normally, it is confined within the boundaries of one country. But today’s launch has started a new chapter of cross-border fintech connectivity," the prime minister said. “This will especially benefit our diaspora, professionals, students, and their families."

The launch was also attended by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon. They also carried out the first transaction.

The linkage will help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students, through instantaneous and low-cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa.

UPI, or Unified Payments Interface, is a real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corp of India that allows users to instantly transfer money between bank accounts using a mobile device. PayNow is a similar system for digital transactions for users in Singapore.

“UPI is the most preferred payment mechanism in India," PM Modi said, adding, “Many experts are estimating that digital wallet transactions are going to soon overtake cash transactions."

A large number of transactions via UPI demonstrate that this indigenously designed payment system is very secure, Modi noted.

The prime minister expressed hope that digital transactions will soon surpass cash as UPI is increasingly becoming the most preferred payment mechanism in the country. He also said about 74 billion transactions amounting to more than ₹126 trillion, which is about 2 trillion Singapore dollar, was done through UPI in 2022.

PM Modi thanked Prime Minister Lee for his partnership in taking the India-Singapore relationship forward and looked forward to working with him under India’s G20 Presidency.

“Singapore is the first country with which cross border Person to Person (P2P) payment facility has been launched. This will help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers/students and bring the benefits of digitalisation and FINTECH to the common man through instantaneous and low-cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

As per ministry of external affairs, there are approximately 6.5 lakh non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin currently residing in Singapore.

India has a signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 13 countries that want to adopt UPI for digital payments.

A link like UPI-PayNow could serve as a model for establishing an infrastructure for cross-border payments between India and Asean countries, the PMO said. Such Asean collaboration on payment connectivity would benefit migrant workers, tourists, small businesses, and enterprises.