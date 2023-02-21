UPI linked to PayNow: Modi says new milestone in India-Singapore ties
- Unified Payments Interface is a real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corp of India that allows users to instantly transfer money between bank accounts using a mobile device. PayNow is a similar system for digital transactions for users in Singapore
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the launch of the cross-border connectivity of real-time digital payment systems via video conferencing.
