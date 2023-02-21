UPI linked to Singapore’s PayNow for fast transfers
Mumbai: India and Singapore on Tuesday linked their quick payment systems, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow, easing the process of fund transfers between individuals in the two Asian nations.
