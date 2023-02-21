UPI linked to Singapore’s PayNow for fast transfers

DBS Bank said in a statement that PayNow-UPI would be progressively rolled out to familiarize its customers with the new service. Selected customers can use PayNow-UPI to transfer funds of up to SGD 200 per transaction, capped at SGD 500 per day, it said. By 31 March 2023, DBS Bank said, the service will be extended to all customers who can transfer funds of up to SGD 1,000 a day.