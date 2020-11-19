UPI may see a billion transactions a day in 2-3 years: NPCI chairman

BENGALURU: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) chief executive Dilip Asbe on Thursday said the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) may see a billion transactions a day in the next 2-3 years on the back of new use-cases added to the payment service.

Asbe said UPI has seen a 10 times growth in the country and has room for similar advances thanks to initiatives like retail investing for initial public offerings (IPOs) through UPI, and as features like ‘Autopay’ are added to the infrastructure.

UPI crossed the 2-billion transaction mark in October.

When asked whether NPCI will be looking to ‘democratise’ credit infra, the same way as UPI did for India’s payments economy, Asbe said credit can be a big opportunity for NPCI but is dependent on the approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Now the stage has come that we start planning and expect UPI to reduce cash circulation and in the country. It should deliver on its initial promise. As we look at 10x growth, we continue to work closely with the RBI and look at the rules and regulations, while ensuring that UPI is the most preferred ecosystem in the country," Asbe said at a panel discussion at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, with Siddharth Tiwari, Chief Representative for Asia Pacific at Bank of International Settlements (BIS) and Nikhil Kumar, co-founder of fintech API-provider, Setu.

Asbe added that the ‘Autopay’ feature, launched in August, this year, will dramatically change the payment landscape, as 90% of Indian transactions are under ₹2,000, and the feature eases dependence on cash. Along with this, online dispute resolution can also a big area for UPI’s expansion, the NPCI executive added.

Earlier this year, NPCI International was set up with an eye on global markets. To achieve this, the retail payments organisation has been in talks with central banks of various countries to deploy the UPI framework abroad.

“There are 2-3 objectives for globalisation. One needs to have domestic railroads which are cost-efficient and are for public good. Our motive is to take UPI global and work with central banks, along with the World Bank and BIS to implement the core principles of UPI in other countries," Asbe said.

Tiwari added that a group of countries, in South Asian, Latin and African geographies, are getting inspired by India to implement a similar identity project like Aadhaar, and bring in digital payment infra at scale.

“In India, the Aadhaar and UPI were two foundational projects which leapfrogged the country by half a century and this is difficult to see in other jurisdictions, where there is a need to provide a safe infrastructure for the private sector to innovate. A group of countries now are looking at identity and payment systems which can be designed at scale, and several countries have approached NPCI for this problem," said Tiwari.

As the popularity of UPI grows, global internet behemoths including Google have jumped into the fray, with messaging giant WhatsApp the latest entrant.

Earlier this month, NPCI gave a green light to WhatsApp Pay, with the service running in Beta since 2018. Along with the launch, NPCI also capped transaction volume of UPI players at 30%, giving them two years to comply with the norm, starting January 2021.

