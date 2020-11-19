UPI may see a billion transactions a day in 2-3 years: NPCI chairman

“Now the stage has come that we start planning and expect UPI to reduce cash circulation and in the country. It should deliver on its initial promise. As we look at 10x growth, we continue to work closely with the RBI and look at the rules and regulations, while ensuring that UPI is the most preferred ecosystem in the country," Asbe said at a panel discussion at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, with Siddharth Tiwari, Chief Representative for Asia Pacific at Bank of International Settlements (BIS) and Nikhil Kumar, co-founder of fintech API-provider, Setu.