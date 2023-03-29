UPI new rules: What is PPI and how will it impact users3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:11 PM IST
NPCI said there is no charge for the bank account to bank account-based UPI payments or normal UPI payments.
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday said has permitted the PPI wallets to be part of interoperable UPI ecosystem and levied 1.1 per cent charge on unified payment interface (UPI) transactions above ₹2,000 while using PPI.
