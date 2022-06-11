UPI payment fraud: How to ensure safety of your money? 5 safety measures for you

UPI payment fraud: How to ensure safety of your money? 5 safety measures for you2 min read . 02:03 PM IST
- UPI PIN change: Keep changing your UPI pin every month, if not so then quarterly change of PIN is good practice to secure your account
UPI payment fraud: If online payments have made cashless transactions easier, then it has opened a new avenue for revenue for online fraudsters. In the wake of rising Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments, UPI frauds have become a common phenomena these days. However, if we remain vigilant while making any online UPI payment, we will be able to save our hard earned money from the fraudsters.
Speaking on UPI frauds in India, Dileep Seinberg, Founder & CEO at MuffinPay said, "UPI frauds are like any other scam that happens because of two strong human emotions — fear and greed. Whereas fear of getting your account blocked or losing your access due to lack of KYC updates, these calls are generally made by falsely representing some government department or banks. On the other hand greed can be about getting cashback, making quick money by winning some lottery, gaining exclusive deals on popular ecommerce channels and brands."
On how to save money from UPI fraudsters, Dileep Seinberg of MuffinPay listed out following 5 security measures:
1] UPI PIN: Never share your UPI & Pin to any customer care call or messages who is claiming to represent some Govt institution or bank or some known company. They will never ask your UPI Pin. These calls play around your Fear of losing your account access or maybe some important update in an app. always check the details of the SMS senders or caller, if someone is asking for your PIN details, it is doomed to happen that the caller is a fraudster.
2] Mobile/computer control: Never give access to your mobile/computer control to customer care representatives who are claiming to update some important settings or update your KYC in your bank/app account.
3] Avoid visiting random website: Do not make transactions to any random website which is asking you to claim rewards, cashback or money by making test transactions. It is a trick to make Re 1 transactions, and they will send you back ₹2 by collecting your UPI-PIN. Once they have your PIN, they can withdraw from the account immediately. Always make sure the UPI is linked to the right account holder by checking the name before initiating any transactions.
4] UPI PIN change: Keep changing your UPI pin every month, if not so then UPI PIN reset on a quarterly basis would be a good practice to secure your account.
5] UPI payment limit: One can enable a UPI payment limit on daily transactions through UPI payments.
