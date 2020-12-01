UPI payments at new highs; 2.2 billion transactions clocked in November

New Delhi: Unified Payments Interface ( UPI )-based payments clocked 2.2 billion transactions in November, up 6.7% sequentially, official data showed. As much as 1.21 billion transactions were clocked in November 2019.

Such transactions were worth ₹3.90 trillion, as compared with ₹3.86 trillion billion during the same time period a month ago, according to data released by National Payments Corp. of India.

Currently, there are 200 banks live on UPI from 189 banks a month ago.

UPI crossed the 2 billion transaction milestone in October. An uptick in transaction volume is fuelled by higher demand during the festive season along with the change in consumer behavior resulting in a gradual shift towards contactless payment system.

Last month, NPCI head Dilip Asbe had said over the next two to three years, daily UPI transactions can touch a billion as new use cases emerge. UPI has seen a 10-time growth in India and is expected to grow at the same rate as newer use cases like retail investing for initial public offerings (IPOs) through UPI, and features such as autopay are added, he had said. Besides, NPCI also gave an approval to WhatsApp to roll out payment services in India in a graded manner on November 5. With a 400 million userbase, the instant messaging platform’s entry into the e-payments space is expected to further expand the adoption of UPI over a period of time.

Experts said that steady rise of UPI indicates that the people are now gradually becoming comfortable with digital transactions. “Today investors seamless apply for IPOs through UPI, similarly e-mandate for recurring payments of up to ₹2,000 have helped drive consumption in a big way. UPI has the potential to drive financial inclusion at the grassroot levels, and therefore, expanding and augmenting services through multiple use-cases will go a long way in building further momentum thus unleashing the massive potential of the platform," Mandar Agashe, founder of Sarvatra Technologies said.

