UPI payments at new highs; 2.2 billion transactions clocked in November

Last month, NPCI head Dilip Asbe had said over the next two to three years, daily UPI transactions can touch a billion as new use cases emerge. UPI has seen a 10-time growth in India and is expected to grow at the same rate as newer use cases like retail investing for initial public offerings (IPOs) through UPI, and features such as autopay are added, he had said. Besides, NPCI also gave an approval to WhatsApp to roll out payment services in India in a graded manner on November 5. With a 400 million userbase, the instant messaging platform’s entry into the e-payments space is expected to further expand the adoption of UPI over a period of time.