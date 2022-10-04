UPI payments double in June quarter, set new record in September1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 05:40 PM IST
While 20.6 billion digital payments were made in this period, 84% or 17.4 billion of transactions were via UPI
New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) unified payments interface (UPI) accounted for over 83% of all digitally made payments in India in the June quarter, according to a report by digital payments service provider Worldline, published Tuesday. As per NPCI’s UPI product stats tracker and Worldline, UPI transactions grossed ₹30.4 lakh crore in value in the quarter, rising 98% year-on-year.