UPI payments double in June quarter, set new record in September

To be sure, P2P UPI transactions, which include UPI-based money transfers between two individuals not registered as businesses, still account for most UPI transactions. According to Worldline’s report, 59% of all UPI transactions by volume were between individuals, while the rest were made to merchants. The disparity is even larger when the value of UPI transactions are taken into account — 79.7% of the ₹30.4 lakh crore in UPI transactions were made between individuals.