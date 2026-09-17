UPI payments: GST on MDR applicable, but customers should not bear merchant charges, government sources say

Customers should not bear merchant payment charges, government sources told news agency ANI. Officials will closely monitor implementation to ensure businesses do not pass these costs on.
The government has already discussed the issue with payment aggregators, ANI added. Efforts will also be made to address gaps in enforcement.
On taxation, government sources said, “There is no separate GST on MDR.” However, they clarified that GST would apply to MDR charges on UPI payments. Businesses can claim input tax credit against the GST paid.
Quick answers to key questions
For UPI payments above ₹2,000, merchants are required to pay a fee of up to 0.4% from October 15. This fee will be capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 or more.
Government sources state that customers should not bear the merchant payment charges to prevent additional costs being passed on to consumers, ensuring that UPI remains an affordable payment option for all.
Businesses can claim input tax credit against the GST paid on Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges applicable to UPI transactions, allowing them to offset their GST liability.
Stockbrokers may need to add charges for UPI-based inflows, which can undermine the economics of low-cost investing, potentially leading to additional costs for investors if fees remain a percentage of transactions.
A flat fee, such as ₹2 per transaction, may be more beneficial than a percentage charge, as it could encourage UPI use in investments while keeping costs predictable for consumers.
“GST will currently be levied on MDR charges applicable to UPI transactions. However, businesses will be able to claim input tax credit against the GST paid. Businesses have the option to set off the GST liability," the source added.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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