UPI payments to now cost more, who will pay and what are the charges - explained4 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 05:52 PM IST
UPI payments: There will be no charges levied on normal customer transactions or for bank account-to-bank account-based UPI payments
The new announcement by payment gateway NPCI or National Payments Corporation of India has led to confusion among those who depend on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or mobile payments for their day-to-day transactions. The skepticism was regarding if UPI payments will now be charged or continue to remain free.
