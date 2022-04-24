UPI server down, complaints flood social media about failed payments

UPI server down, complaints flood social media about failed payments1 min read . 10:10 PM IST
- Users said that transactions are not getting processed via major UPI apps, including PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm
UPI (Unified Payments Interface) server has been down for more than an hour, causing disruptions in making payments across the country.
This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, hailed online payments, saying UPI transactions worth ₹20,000 crore are now taking place daily.
Social media platforms are flooded with complaints as people expressed their dissatisfaction about facing problems in payments.
Users said that transactions are not getting processed via major UPI apps, including PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
The UPI server has gone down twice in 2022, the most recent instance being on 9 January. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is yet to publish a public statement or tweet about the outage.
