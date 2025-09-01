UPI soars! Sees record 20 billion transactions in August worth ₹25 lakh crore — check details here

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) which operates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), said that the online payments system, has registered a record 20 billion transactions in August 2025, compared to the 19.47 billion transactions registered in July 2025.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the NCPI detailed the latest achievements through UPI, noting that the transactions in August 2025 have registered a 34 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY), it added.

UPI transaction value in August 2025 Further, it also recorded transaction value of ₹24.85 lakh crore in August, which is marginally lower than the ₹25.08 lakh crore recorded in July. However, this number is also up 21 per cent YoY, compared to the same month last year, the NCPI said.

On average, the daily transaction count via UPI was 645 million, with average daily values beings registered at ₹80,177 crore.

Notably, the Centre has set a target of 100 crore daily transactions via UPI, with the platform on path to achieve this number next year, by current growth rate.

‘More than a milestone for India…’ says industry expert According to Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-founder of Cashfree Payments, crossing 20 billion transactions in a single month, “is more than a milestone for India”. He felt that the achievement “reflects how digital payments have become the rails on which the country’s economy is advancing”.

“What started as a simple payments interface has now evolved into a platform powering commerce, enabling credit, and increasingly opening cross-border opportunities. This scale is a powerful testament to what happens when technology is scaled with intent and an innovation-first mindset,” Sinha added.