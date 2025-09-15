UPI transactions: From today, NCPI increases daily payment for these categories — Check full list

The NCPI has doubled transaction limits to 5 lakh for capital markets and insurance, with a daily cap of 10 lakh. UPI recorded 20 billion transactions in August 2025, marking a 34% YoY increase, while the transaction value was 24.85 lakh crore, up 21% YoY.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated15 Sep 2025, 06:08 PM IST
The daily transaction limits for certain UPI transaction categories has been hiked from September 15, 2025.
The daily transaction limits for certain UPI transaction categories has been hiked from September 15, 2025.

The National Payments Council of India (NCPI), which operates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has increased daily transaction limits for certain payments categories, effective from today, September 15, 2025.

The increased transaction limit to 10 lakh is for five categories such as insurance premiums and capital markets, “making big payments easier and faster than ever”, NCPI said in a post on social media platform X (Twitter).

Also Read | UPI sees record 20 billion transactions in August worth ₹25 lakh crore. Details

UPI daily payment limit increased: Check full list

CategoryEnhanced LimitsNew Cumulative Limits
Capital markets (Investments) 5 lakh 10 lakh
Insurance 5 lakh 10 lakh
Govt e-market place (EMD payments) 5 lakh 10 lakh
Travel 5 lakh 10 lakh
Credit card payments 5 lakh 6 lakh
Collections 5 lakh 10 lakh
Jewellery 2 lakh 6 lakh
Business / Merchant 5 lakhNA
FX retail via BBPS 5 lakh 5 lakh
Digital account opening 5 lakh 5 lakh
Digital account opening (Initial funding) 2 lakh 2 lakh
Source: NCPI via X
Also Read | UPI daily payment limit raised to ₹10 lakh for select transactions

UPI daily transactions: What has changed?

For capital markets and insurance, the per transaction limit has doubled to 5 lakh from 2 lakh, with a daily cap raised to 10 lakh. These same limits now apply to government e-marketplace transactions, travel bookings, loan repayments, and EMIs.

Credit card bill payments can now be made up to 5 lakh per transaction, up from 2 lakh, with a daily cap of 6 lakh, increased from 5 lakh. In jewellery purchases, the per transaction limit remains at 2 lakh, but the daily ceiling rises to 6 lakh.

Hospital and education payments, whose daily limits had already been raised to 10 lakh from 5 lakh in earlier circulars, remain unchanged. For per transaction, too, cap stays at 5 lakh and investments in government securities, including via the RBI Direct platform, have a 10 lakh daily limit.

Also Read | ITR Due Date Extension News 2025 LIVE: Over 7 crore returns have been filed

UPI sees record 20 billion transactions in August worth 25 lakh crore

Meanwhile, UPI registered a record 20 billion transactions in August 2025, compared to the 19.47 billion transactions registered in July 2025, up 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as per the NCPI.

Further, it also recorded transaction value of 24.85 lakh crore in August, which is marginally lower than the 25.08 lakh crore recorded in July. However, this number is also up 21 per cent YoY, compared to the same month last year, the NCPI said.

On average, the daily transaction count via UPI was 645 million, with average daily values beings registered at 80,177 crore.

UpiNewsIndia
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaUPI transactions: From today, NCPI increases daily payment for these categories — Check full list
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.