UPI transactions: From today, NCPI increases daily payment for these categories — Check full list

The National Payments Council of India (NCPI), which operates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has increased daily transaction limits for certain payments categories, effective from today, September 15, 2025.

The increased transaction limit to ₹10 lakh is for five categories such as insurance premiums and capital markets, “making big payments easier and faster than ever”, NCPI said in a post on social media platform X (Twitter).

UPI daily payment limit increased: Check full list

Category Enhanced Limits New Cumulative Limits Capital markets (Investments) ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 10 lakh Insurance ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 10 lakh Govt e-market place (EMD payments) ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 10 lakh Travel ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 10 lakh Credit card payments ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 6 lakh Collections ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 10 lakh Jewellery ₹ 2 lakh ₹ 6 lakh Business / Merchant ₹ 5 lakh NA FX retail via BBPS ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 5 lakh Digital account opening ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 5 lakh Digital account opening (Initial funding) ₹ 2 lakh ₹ 2 lakh Source: NCPI via X

UPI daily transactions: What has changed? For capital markets and insurance, the per transaction limit has doubled to ₹5 lakh from ₹2 lakh, with a daily cap raised to ₹10 lakh. These same limits now apply to government e-marketplace transactions, travel bookings, loan repayments, and EMIs.

Credit card bill payments can now be made up to ₹5 lakh per transaction, up from ₹2 lakh, with a daily cap of ₹6 lakh, increased from ₹5 lakh. In jewellery purchases, the per transaction limit remains at ₹2 lakh, but the daily ceiling rises to ₹6 lakh.

Hospital and education payments, whose daily limits had already been raised to ₹10 lakh from ₹5 lakh in earlier circulars, remain unchanged. For per transaction, too, cap stays at ₹5 lakh and investments in government securities, including via the RBI Direct platform, have a ₹10 lakh daily limit.

UPI sees record 20 billion transactions in August worth ₹ 25 lakh crore Meanwhile, UPI registered a record 20 billion transactions in August 2025, compared to the 19.47 billion transactions registered in July 2025, up 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as per the NCPI.

Further, it also recorded transaction value of ₹24.85 lakh crore in August, which is marginally lower than the ₹25.08 lakh crore recorded in July. However, this number is also up 21 per cent YoY, compared to the same month last year, the NCPI said.