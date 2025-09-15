UPI transactions: From today, NCPI increases daily payment for these categories — Check full list

The National Payments Council of India (NCPI), which operates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has increased daily transaction limits for certain payments categories, effective from today, September 15, 2025.
The increased transaction limit to ₹10 lakh is for five categories such as insurance premiums and capital markets, “making big payments easier and faster than ever”, NCPI said in a post on social media platform X (Twitter).
|Category
|Enhanced Limits
|New Cumulative Limits
|Capital markets (Investments)
|₹5 lakh
|₹10 lakh
|Insurance
|₹5 lakh
|₹10 lakh
|Govt e-market place (EMD payments)
|₹5 lakh
|₹10 lakh
|Travel
|₹5 lakh
|₹10 lakh
|Credit card payments
|₹5 lakh
|₹6 lakh
|Collections
|₹5 lakh
|₹10 lakh
|Jewellery
|₹2 lakh
|₹6 lakh
|Business / Merchant
|₹5 lakh
|NA
|FX retail via BBPS
|₹5 lakh
|₹5 lakh
|Digital account opening
|₹5 lakh
|₹5 lakh
|Digital account opening (Initial funding)
|₹2 lakh
|₹2 lakh
|Source: NCPI via X
For capital markets and insurance, the per transaction limit has doubled to ₹5 lakh from ₹2 lakh, with a daily cap raised to ₹10 lakh. These same limits now apply to government e-marketplace transactions, travel bookings, loan repayments, and EMIs.
Credit card bill payments can now be made up to ₹5 lakh per transaction, up from ₹2 lakh, with a daily cap of ₹6 lakh, increased from ₹5 lakh. In jewellery purchases, the per transaction limit remains at ₹2 lakh, but the daily ceiling rises to ₹6 lakh.
Hospital and education payments, whose daily limits had already been raised to ₹10 lakh from ₹5 lakh in earlier circulars, remain unchanged. For per transaction, too, cap stays at ₹5 lakh and investments in government securities, including via the RBI Direct platform, have a ₹10 lakh daily limit.
Meanwhile, UPI registered a record 20 billion transactions in August 2025, compared to the 19.47 billion transactions registered in July 2025, up 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as per the NCPI.
Further, it also recorded transaction value of ₹24.85 lakh crore in August, which is marginally lower than the ₹25.08 lakh crore recorded in July. However, this number is also up 21 per cent YoY, compared to the same month last year, the NCPI said.
On average, the daily transaction count via UPI was 645 million, with average daily values beings registered at ₹80,177 crore.