UPI transactions hit all-time high in June, cross pre-covid levels

“There are multiple reasons why we have seen such a spurt in digital payments one of them being merchants across the country to have now opened doors to digital besides opening up of e-commerce for non-essential goods. Customers have shifted to e-payments for daily necessities and payments such as utility, mobile and grocery bills giving major push towards digital payments. With the lockdown extended across various parts of India, we see this trend to move upwards and more people doing digital payments," Agashe said.