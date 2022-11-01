Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  UPI transactions rise by 7.7% to 730 crore in October

UPI transactions rise by 7.7% to 730 crore in October

1 min read . 03:21 PM ISTLivemint
84% millennials account for the highest among the surveyed age groups to use UPI when shopping online. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

In September, UPI transactions stood at 678 crore with a total value of 11.16 lakh crore

UPI transactions rose by 7.7 per cent in October to 730 crore. The total value for the month stood at more than 12.11 lakh crore.

In September, UPI transactions stood at 678 crore with a total value of 11.16 lakh crore.

The instant interbank fund transfer through IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) transactions in October stood at 48.25 crore and the value was at 4.66 lakh crore. The transactions were higher by 4.3 per cent as compared to September according to the monthly data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The NETC FASTag, which facilitates automatic toll collection at NHAI's toll booths across the country, registered a 9.3 per cent growth in the number of transactions compared to 28.3 crore in September.

The value of transactions stood at 4,451.87 crore in October as against 4,244.76 crore in September.

While the Aadhaar card-enabled AePS, which facilitates easy, quick and safe banking transactions, increased to 11.77 crore in October compared to 10.27 crore in previous month. The value of AePS transactions rose to 31,112.63 crore from 26,665.58 crore.

NPCI is an umbrella organisation for all retail payments system in India.

