UPI will create opportunities for Indian SMBs: Mark Zuckerberg

“Digital payments is really important right now. It’s safer than handing someone cash and eliminates the need from standing in line at the bank. We’ve been working on this with the National Payments Corporation of India, who oversee everything to make sure it’s secure and reliable. And we’ve built it using India’s Unified Payments Interface, which makes it easy for anyone to instantly accept payments across different apps—and for companies to provide people with great services," said Zuckerberg.