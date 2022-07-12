UPIs must take your permission before capturing location data

Credit card penetration into digital payments is anticipated to increase with the linking of credit cards to the UPI. The UPI system, which has developed into the most inclusive form of payment in the nation, will initially be connected to Rupay credit cards under RBI's initial plan. Fintech platforms are anticipated to profit from the increased use of UPI as a transactional medium. In light of this, it is anticipated that the integration of credit cards with UPI will benefit Paytm, a provider of full-stack financial solutions.