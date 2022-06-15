UPMSP results 2022: Uttar Pradesh board to declare class 10, 12 marks soon; get direct link, how to check The Uttar Pradesh class 10 board examinations were held from 24 March to 13 April, and class 12 board exams were held from 24 March to 13 April 1 min read . 04:37 PM IST Livemint
A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for class 10 and class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, of whom 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams
As students wait with bated breath, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the results for classes 10 and 12 shortly.
the results will come out any moment now.
the results will come out any moment now.
Once declared, students will be able to check UP board results on upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. To do so, they will be required to use their roll numbers, along with school codes.
Websites to stay updated on results:
Websites to stay updated on results: upmsp.edu.in results.upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in
Details required to check results once declared: Board exam roll number School code mentioned on the admit card
How to check results via the website: Board exam roll number School code mentioned on the admit card
How to check results via the website: Visit the official website - upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in Find and click on the link for class 10 and class 12 results on the homepage. Login with your board exam roll number and school code. View the result and download it for future reference.
How to check results via SMS: Type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for class 10 and class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, of whom 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams.
The Uttar Pradesh class 10 board examinations were held from 24 March to 13 April, and class 12 board exams were held from 24 March to 13 April.
Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on academics, the exams were held based on 30% reduced syllabi. However, some questions from the deleted portions had appeared in the exam, for which students will be given bonus marks.
