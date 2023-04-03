The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has denied that the results of class 10, class 12 results will be announced on 5 April as mentioned in some social media accounts. The board issued the statement and said that the board has not issued any such directives and that the April 5 date is actually a fake message.

The general public is informed that a release has been published by some anarchic elements forging the signature of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, U.P., Prayagraj, in which the results of the high school and intermediate examinations of the year 2023 are to be declared on April 05, 2023. has been mentioned. This advertisement is absolutely fake. Never take cognizance of the said fake advertisement. Legal action will be taken against those who make such fake information viral.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) exams conducted the exam starting in the month of February , with the state administration deploying 521 mobile teams of magistrates to prevent cheating.

According to an official statement from the state Education department, a total of 58 lakh students of standards 10 and 12 had appaeared for the board exams at 8,753 centres.

UPMSP mentioned that 3 lakh CCTV cameras with voice recorders were installed at 1.43 lakh examination halls to prevent cheating. Along with this, arrangements have been made for a DVR router device and high-speed internet.

Joint Education Director Surendra Tiwari said two CCTV cameras have been installed in each of the 126 examination centres in Lucknow.

A total of 170 jailed prisoners had also appear in the UP board exams this year. Of them, 79 are registered to write the high school exam while 91 will appear for the intermediate exam, it added.