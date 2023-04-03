UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10, 12 Results update: Board shares an update, asks to refrain from fake news1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:34 PM IST
- According to an official statement from the state Education department, a total of 58 lakh students of standards 10 and 12 had appaeared for the board exams at 8,753 centres
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has denied that the results of class 10, class 12 results will be announced on 5 April as mentioned in some social media accounts. The board issued the statement and said that the board has not issued any such directives and that the April 5 date is actually a fake message.
