The general public is informed that a release has been published by some anarchic elements forging the signature of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, U.P., Prayagraj, in which the results of the high school and intermediate examinations of the year 2023 are to be declared on April 05, 2023. has been mentioned. This advertisement is absolutely fake. Never take cognizance of the said fake advertisement. Legal action will be taken against those who make such fake information viral.