The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), in a recent statement, has dismissed rumours of an examination paper leak for the Uttar Pradesh constable examination 2024. This exam aims to fill 60,244 constable positions. With around 48 lakh hopefuls from UP trying their luck, the trend of the alleged paper leak on X (formerly Twitter) is significant. Also Read: Govt recruitment exams: Anti-cheating bill tabled; ₹ 1 crore fine, up to 10 years of imprisonment mooted “Initial investigations have found that miscreants are using Telegram's edit feature to cheat and spread confusion about a paper leak on social media. The board and UP Police are monitoring these incidents and conducting a thorough investigation into their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly," the board said. The board's response came amid widespread speculation on social media platforms about the supposed leak of the February 17 exam paper. Users have been claiming and sharing screenshots of alleged foul play. Also Read: ChatGPT used to cheat in Telangana State Public Service Commission exams “The board is always committed to maintaining the transparency and integrity of each of its exams. After the successful completion of the exam on a large scale, the board will thoroughly verify the unverified news trending with the help of UP Police. Candidates should remain assured," the board said in another post.

244 arrested

In the last three days, UP Police has arrested or detained 244 people. They were suspected of cheating or planning to cheat in the police constable exam. The police made these arrests between February 15 and February 18, up to 6 PM. The recruitment exam was held on February 17 and 18.

According to the police headquarters, these arrests and detentions were made both by district police and units of the Special Task Force (STF) with the help of local intelligence.

"The arrested or detained accused are being interrogated after registering an FIR against them. People and gangs involved in adopting unfair means (in exams) will be caught and strict action will be taken against them," Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar said.

