The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a revised schedule for the UPPSC examinations.

As per the revised schedule, the exam calendar comprises a schedule of 15 recruitment exams to be held between July 201 and April 2022.

Candidates can check the new schedule by visiting the official website--uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UP Public Service Commission exam 2021 will start with the Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Examination, 2018 on July 25. One of the most important exams in the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Services) PCS 2021 preliminary exam which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary exam would also be conducted on the same date.

Here's the UPPSC exam 2021 revised schedule

Unani Medical Officer Screening 2018: July 25

State Agriculture Services Preliminary Exam 2020: August 1

Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims exam 2020: September 19

Staff Nurse (Male/Female) exam 2021: October 3

UPPSC PCS preliminary exam/ ACF/RFO Prelims exam 2021: October 24

Sambhagiya Adhikari exam 2020: November 21

State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020: November 26 onwards

Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021: December 5

Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College mains exam 2020: December 19

Principal, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director Class 2, Screening test 2019: January 9, 2022

UPPSC PCS mains 2021: January 28, 2022

ACF/RFO mains 2021: March 7, 2022

Spokesperson, State Degree College (Screening) exam 2020: April 3, 2022

Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Mains 2021: April 10, 2022, onwards

The aforementioned UPPSC exams were earlier postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

View Full Image UPPSC 2021 exam revised dates

