UPPSC exam date 2021: Revised dates released; PCS 2021 preliminary exam in Oct

Candidates can check the new schedule by visiting the official website--uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UP Public Service Commission exam 2021 will start with the Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Examination, 2018 on July 25. One of the most important exams in the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Services) PCS 2021 preliminary exam which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary exam would also be conducted on the same date.
Here's the UPPSC exam 2021 revised schedule
Unani Medical Officer Screening 2018: July 25
State Agriculture Services Preliminary Exam 2020: August 1
Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims exam 2020: September 19
Staff Nurse (Male/Female) exam 2021: October 3
UPPSC PCS preliminary exam/ ACF/RFO Prelims exam 2021: October 24
Sambhagiya Adhikari exam 2020: November 21
State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020: November 26 onwards
Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021: December 5
Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College mains exam 2020: December 19
Principal, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director Class 2, Screening test 2019: January 9, 2022
UPPSC PCS mains 2021: January 28, 2022
ACF/RFO mains 2021: March 7, 2022
Spokesperson, State Degree College (Screening) exam 2020: April 3, 2022