Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UPPSC exam date 2021: Revised dates released; PCS 2021 preliminary exam in Oct

UPPSC exam date 2021: Revised dates released; PCS 2021 preliminary exam in Oct

Premium
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) 2021 exam to begin from July 25
1 min read . 02:25 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Candidates can check the new schedule by visiting the official website--uppsc.up.nic.in
  • The UP Public Service Commission exam 2021 will start with the Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Examination on July 25

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a revised schedule for the UPPSC examinations.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a revised schedule for the UPPSC examinations.

As per the revised schedule, the exam calendar comprises a schedule of 15 recruitment exams to be held between July 201 and April 2022.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As per the revised schedule, the exam calendar comprises a schedule of 15 recruitment exams to be held between July 201 and April 2022.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Candidates can check the new schedule by visiting the official website--uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UP Public Service Commission exam 2021 will start with the Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Examination, 2018 on July 25. One of the most important exams in the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Services) PCS 2021 preliminary exam which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary exam would also be conducted on the same date.

Here's the UPPSC exam 2021 revised schedule

  • Unani Medical Officer Screening 2018: July 25
  • State Agriculture Services Preliminary Exam 2020: August 1
  • Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims exam 2020: September 19
  • Staff Nurse (Male/Female) exam 2021: October 3
  • UPPSC PCS preliminary exam/ ACF/RFO Prelims exam 2021: October 24
  • Sambhagiya Adhikari exam 2020: November 21
  • State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020: November 26 onwards
  • Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021: December 5
  • Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College mains exam 2020: December 19
  • Principal, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director Class 2, Screening test 2019: January 9, 2022
  • UPPSC PCS mains 2021: January 28, 2022
  • ACF/RFO mains 2021: March 7, 2022
  • Spokesperson, State Degree College (Screening) exam 2020: April 3, 2022
  • Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Mains 2021: April 10, 2022, onwards

The aforementioned UPPSC exams were earlier postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

View Full Image
UPPSC 2021 exam revised dates
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!