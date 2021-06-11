UPPSC exam date 2021: Revised dates released; PCS 2021 preliminary exam in Oct

The UP Public Service Commission exam 2021 will start with the Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Examination, 2018 on July 25. One of the most important exams in the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Services) PCS 2021 preliminary exam which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary exam would also be conducted on the same date.

