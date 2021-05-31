Subscribe
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Fresh jobs for medical officers. How to apply

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Fresh jobs for medical officers. How to apply

UPPSC recruitment 2021
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Staff Writer

  • UPPSC jobs: Application process has begun and will continue till June 28, 2021

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications to recruit 3620 medical officers in Grade-II. The application process has begun and will continue till June 28, 2021. Those who wish to apply can do so online by visiting the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. But before applying, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria mentioned in the detailed notification available on the website.

Here are some key details 

Departments and Posts 

The Commission is looking for gynecologist (590 posts), anesthetist (590), pediatrician (600), radiologist (75), pathologist (75), general surgeon (590), general physician (590), ophthalmologist (75), orthopedician (75), ENT specialist (75), dermatologist (75), psychiatrist (75), microbiologist (30), forensic specialist (75), and public health specialist (30). 

Educational Qualification  

Applicants must have an MBBS degree and 3 year post graduate degree in concerned specialty. However, applicants have been given other options if they don't possess a postgraduate degree. 

"MBBS degree...and, (ii) Postgraduate Degree (3 years) in the concerned Specialty of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or a Post-Graduate Medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’ or its equivalent, or Postgraduate Diploma (2 years) in the concerned Specialty or a Post Graduate medical diploma recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’ or its equivalent and with at least one year of experience in the concerned Specialty after registration of the diploma in the concerned Medical Council," the notification says.

Application Fee

Unreserved and OBC: 105 (Exam fee 80 and processing fee 25)

SC/ST: 65 (Exam fee 40 and processing fee 25)

Pay Scale 

67700-208700/ 6600/Academic Level-11

Age Limit  

21 to 40 years (age relaxation is permissible as per rule to the reserved category candidates)

How to apply 

  • Visit the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
  • On home page, locate Activity Dashboard 
  • Click on the link - 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL OFFICER
  • You will be directed to a new page 
  • New page will have three tabs - User Instructions, View Advertisements, and Apply 
  • Read advertisement and apply 

