The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications to fill 128 positions for assistant professors in the state medical education department (allopathy). Two more positions are vacant, one for personnel officer in the Printing and Stationery Department and one for professor in the Ayush (Unani) department. Applications are invited for these two positions as well.

The application process has begun and will continue till July 27. Interested candidates can apply through official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Applications sent by any other mode shall not be entertained hence candidates are advised to apply online only. Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the site.

Here are some important details

Essential Qualifications

Requirements of educational qualifications are different for different posts.

For Assistant Professor (Orthopedics)- (i) M.S. (Orthopedics) or an equivalent qualification as recognised by Medical Council of India. (ii) Three years of teaching experience in the subject in a recognized Medical College/University/Institution as Junior Resident/Registrar/ Demonstrator/Tutor as a postgraduate student and in addition one year experience as Senior Resident in the concerned subject.

Age Limit - 26 to 40 years

Pay Scale - Academic Level-11, Initial Pay- ₹68900/

Nature of post - Gazetted/Temporary

How to apply

Visit - uppsc.up.nic.in/

Locate for - ACTIVITY DASHBOARD on Home Page

Click On - CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT

You will be directed to a new page - All Notifications/Advertisements Details

Click on latest advertisement. You will see three options - (i) User instructions, (ii) View Advertisement, (iii) Apply

Click on "Apply" and fill the required information

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics