UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications to fill hundreds of positions in various departments like horticulture and food, social welfare, medical education, economic and statistics division, town and country planning and AYUSH. The application process has begun and the last date for form submission is July 5. Interested candidates can apply online through official website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

Applicants are, however, advised to go though the detailed notification available on the site.

Some key details

Educational Qualification

The requirement of educational qualification is different for different posts. But a candidate must not be less than graduate. For some posts, post graduate degree is required. For detailed information on educational requirement, candidates are advised to go through the advertisement posted on the site.

Age

Candidate must be between 21 and 40 years. (relaxation will be given as as per rules).

Vacancies

Medical department has highest vacancies, 102 posts. Of these, 42 are unreserved, 27 for OBC, 22 for SC, 2 for ST and 10 for economically weaker section.

Social Welfare Department has four vacancies — two for unreserved, one for OBC and one for SC.

Economic and Statistics Division has two posts, one for unreserved and one for OBC.

Horticulture and Food Processing Department has 14 vacancies.

Important dates

Application start date: 4th June

Fee deposition last date: 1st July

Form submission last date: 5th July

How to apply

Visit - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on - ALL NOTIFICATIONS/ADVERTISEMENTS"

It'll take you to Notifications/Advertisements page

The page will have three tabs: (i) User instructions, (ii) View Advertisement, (iii) Apply

The Instructions for filling "On-line form" have been given in User Instruction.

The candidates desirous to see the advertisement will have to click before 'View Advertisement'

Click on "Apply" for online Application

The Commission has said that the candidate must carefully study the detailed advertisement and may apply for the post only when he/she is eligible for the concerned post. "In no circumstance, applications shall be accepted after the last prescribed date and time. Applications found without requisite informations and without photograph and signature, even when received in time, will be summarily rejected," it said in the notifcation.

The knowledge of Hindi is essential, as per the notification.

