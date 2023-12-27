Ayodhya Railway station in Uttar Pradesh renamed 'Ayodhya Dham Junction'

Ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the city's Ayodhya Railway Station has been renamed to “Ayodhya Dham" Junction, according to the latest post of Lallu Singh Ayodhya Member of Parliament on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Ayodhya Junction became “Ayodhya Dham" Junction Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to #अयोध्या_धाम_जंक्शन as per the expectation of public sentiments," he wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

