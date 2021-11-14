Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa National Park will open for tourists from tomorrow (Monday, November 15), a senior official told news agency PTI. However, those wishing to visit the rhino area in south Sunaripur range will have to wait for a few days more as the rhino area is still swampy and not fit for elephant movements.

"As per government directives, the Dudhwa National Park would now be opened for tourists from November 15. However, due to heavy water-logging still prevailing in Sathiyana, the area would not be allowed for tourist activities till further instructions," said Sanjay Kumar Pathak, Field Director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).

The park was earlier scheduled to open from November 1. But the opening was postponed due to heavy rains and unprecedented discharge of 5,33,000 cusecs of water into the Sharda river from Banbasa barrage that flooded Mohana and Suheli rivers passing through Dudhwa National Park.

Now, the park is set to open from Monday. Pathak said that elderly persons over 60 years of age would have to produce their vaccination certificates on entering the park area, while other tourists between 18 to 60 years of age may be randomly asked to produce their vaccination certificates.

The Dudhwa National Park is home to Royal Bengal tigers, wild tuskers, 400 species of birds, five species of deer including swamp deer, various species of reptiles, medicinal plants and vegetation.

