UP's Ghaziabad district reports first suspected monkeypox case
- Monkeypox in India: A five-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is being tested for monkeypox after she complained of itching and rashes on her body
Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district has reported first suspected monkeypox case on Saturday. “The sample of a suspected monkeypox case in Ghaziabad has been sent for testing, but it's unnecessary panic mongering," ANI news agency wrote, quoting government sources. No monkeypox case has been reported in India so far.
A five-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is being tested for monkeypox after she complained of itching and rashes on her body.
The Chief Medical Officer of Ghaziabad said that the test is just a "precautionary measure" as the girl has no other health issues, nor does she have close contact with anyone who has travelled abroad in the past month.
"Samples of a five-year-old girl have been collected for testing for monkeypox, as a precautionary measure, as she had complaints of itching and rashes on her body. She has no other health issues and neither she nor any of her close contacts travelled abroad in the past one month," CMO Ghaziabad said.
