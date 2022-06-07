The suspected case of monkeypox from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has tested negative, news agency ANI reported. The sample was sent to ICMR - National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

On Saturday, a 5-year-old girl complained of itching and rashes on her body, following which, fears regarding a possible monkeypox outbreak gripped the entire region. Her samples were later sent for testing. The government health sources said it is "unnecessary panic mongering" and that no cases of the disease have been reported from India so far.

"The sample of a suspected monkeypox case in Ghaziabad has been sent for testing, but it's unnecessary panic mongering. No monkeypox case has been reported in India so far," the government sources told ANI.

Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer said the test was just a "precautionary measure" as the girl has no other health issues and did not have close contact with anyone who has travelled abroad in the past month.

"Samples of a five-year-old girl have been collected for testing for monkeypox, as a precautionary measure, as she had complaints of itching and rashes on her body. She has no other health issues and neither she nor any of her close contacts travelled abroad in the past month," CMO Ghaziabad said.

What are the monkeypox guidelines issued by the Centre?

Owing to the rising number of cases in some non-endemic countries, the Union Health Ministry last week issued "Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease" to ensure advance preparedness.

According to the guidelines, a confirmed case is laboratory confirmed for Monkeypox virus by detection of unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or sequencing.

"All the clinical specimens should be transported to the Apex Laboratory of ICMR-NIV (Pune) routed through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network of the respective district/state," it said in the guidelines.

The Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease include the epidemiology of the disease (including host, incubation period, period of communicability and mode of transmission; contact and case definitions; clinical features and its complication, diagnosis, case management, risk communication, guidance on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) including use of personal protective equipment.

"Contacts should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs or symptoms for a period of 21 days (as per case definition) from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period," the guidelines read.