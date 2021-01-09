UP's New Excise Policy aims 6,000 cr excess revenue next fiscal

"To provide good quality liquor at economic prices, UP Made Liquor (in Tetra-pack and of 42.8% strength only) made from Grain ENA, shall be sold at an MRP of ₹85 through country liquor shops. Integrated Supply Chain Management System (IESCMS) shall be implemented by computerizing the various processes of the department. The system of sale of liquor in retail shops using PoS machines shall be implemented in 2021-22," the state government said in a statement on Saturday.