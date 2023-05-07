Uttar Pradesh's Noida will witness a new public mode of transport soon. According to The Uttar Pradesh Index, Yamuna Authority has approved India's first Pod Taxi project's revised DPR and bid document.
The DPR of Pod Taxi has been prepared by the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited, a central government company said.
The valuation committee constituted for the PPP project of the government has also studied the DPR.
Before passing the project, the committee said the study should be conducted in the countries where pod taxis are running.
The construction will start after receiving the final approval from the Uttar Pradesh government. The project is likely to be completed by 2024-end.
The estimated cost of the project is ₹810 crore. The pod taxi will connect Noida's Jewar airport to Film City. According to early estimates, around 37,000 passengers will be able to commute per day on Pod Taxis.
The pod taxi plying between Film City-Jewar Airport will also connect the industrial sector. It will have 12 stations--Sector 29, Handicraft Park, MSME Park, Apparel Park, Sector 32, Sector 33, Toy Park, Sector 21, etc.
On Wednesday the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited handed over the operation report of pod taxis of three countries to the Yamuna Authority.
According to the officials involved in this project, pod taxis were started in 18 countries worldwide. It is currently operating in five countries. Citing the 2011-12 report, the officials said that London's pod taxis are running profitably while Abu Dhabi's project is running at a loss.
