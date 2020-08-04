Home >News >India >UPSC 2019 results announced, Pradeep Singh tops Civil Services Exam

Pradeep Singh topped the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to an official statement.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said.

UPSC Top 15
UPSC Top 15

Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively, the Commission said without sharing further details of the toppers.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier civil services.

