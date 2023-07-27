comScore
Business News/ News / India/  UPSC, SSC extend exam centre options amid Manipur unrest
Back

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the UPSC has allowed candidates who had opted for Imphal as a centre for exam, to change and appear in any of the centres, viz., Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister informed that this option was provided in the the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 (held on 28 May 2023) and in the recruitment tests for accounts officer/ enforcement officer and assistant provident fund commissioner (APFC) in the employees provident fund organisation (EPFO) (held on 2 July 2023).

Singh also said that Staff Selection Commission has three (3) centres viz, lmphal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul for conducting various exams in Manipur.

However, for multi-tasking (Non-Tech.) staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022, the candidates of Manipur were provided with alternative options of centres, such as Aizawl, Kohima etc. in the North-East. Further, candidates were also given options for change of centre of their preference anywhere in India.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 06:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout