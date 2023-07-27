UPSC, SSC extend exam centre options amid Manipur unrest1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Clashes broke out in Manipur, which has been in a state of unrest for days now, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the UPSC has allowed candidates who had opted for Imphal as a centre for exam, to change and appear in any of the centres, viz., Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong.
