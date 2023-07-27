New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the UPSC has allowed candidates who had opted for Imphal as a centre for exam, to change and appear in any of the centres, viz., Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister informed that this option was provided in the the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 (held on 28 May 2023) and in the recruitment tests for accounts officer/ enforcement officer and assistant provident fund commissioner (APFC) in the employees provident fund organisation (EPFO) (held on 2 July 2023).

Singh also said that Staff Selection Commission has three (3) centres viz, lmphal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul for conducting various exams in Manipur.

However, for multi-tasking (Non-Tech.) staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022, the candidates of Manipur were provided with alternative options of centres, such as Aizawl, Kohima etc. in the North-East. Further, candidates were also given options for change of centre of their preference anywhere in India.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.