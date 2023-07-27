Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  UPSC, SSC extend exam centre options amid Manipur unrest

UPSC, SSC extend exam centre options amid Manipur unrest

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:05 PM IST Staff Writer

Clashes broke out in Manipur, which has been in a state of unrest for days now, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

UPSC, SSC extend exam centre options amid Manipur unrest (File Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the UPSC has allowed candidates who had opted for Imphal as a centre for exam, to change and appear in any of the centres, viz., Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister informed that this option was provided in the the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 (held on 28 May 2023) and in the recruitment tests for accounts officer/ enforcement officer and assistant provident fund commissioner (APFC) in the employees provident fund organisation (EPFO) (held on 2 July 2023).

Singh also said that Staff Selection Commission has three (3) centres viz, lmphal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul for conducting various exams in Manipur.

However, for multi-tasking (Non-Tech.) staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022, the candidates of Manipur were provided with alternative options of centres, such as Aizawl, Kohima etc. in the North-East. Further, candidates were also given options for change of centre of their preference anywhere in India.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 10 hill districts on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

27 Jul 2023
