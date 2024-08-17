The vacancies in different ministries/departments with headquarters at New Delhi, are to be filled on contract basis for a period of three years (extendable to five years depending upon performance) through website https://www.upsconline.nic.in by September 17

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday announced recruitment to 45 posts -- 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries -- to be filled through the lateral entry mode on contract basis.

The move aims to keep in line with Modi government's ambitious plan to infuse fresh talent to further improve ease of governance. The forty five specialists will be joining key posts of joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in different central ministries of India Government.

These posts are usually manned by the officers of all-India services -- the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) -- and other Group A services, among others.

UPSC advertises 45 posts for Lateral Entry "The government of India has submitted the requisitions for lateral recruitment of joint secretary and director/deputy secretary level officers. Accordingly, on line applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of joint secretary or director/deputy secretary...," reads the advertisement.

The vacancies in different ministries/departments with headquarters at New Delhi, are to be filled on contract basis (on deputation for officers of states/UT cadres, public sector undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies, statutory organisation, universities, recognized research institutes) for a period of three years (extendable to five years depending upon performance) through website https://www.upsconline.nic.in by September 17, it said.

UPSC Lateral entry posts department The 10 posts of joint secretaries are in

• Home

• Finance

• Steel ministries among others

Thirty-five posts of director/deputy secretary-level will be filled in

• Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

• Civil Aviation

• Information & Broadcasting among others

The latest induction is being done through the lateral entry mode -- referred to as the appointment of private sector specialists in government departments -- aimed at bringing fresh talent and perspective into the government.

UPSC lateral entry posts advertised • Joint Secretary (Policy & Plan), NDMA, Ministry of Home Affairs,

• Joint Secretary (Emerging Technologies)

• Joint Secretary (Semiconductors and Electronics) under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

• Joint Secretary (Digital Economy, Fin Tech and Cyber Security), Department of Financial Services

• Joint Secretary (Investment), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance

• Joint Secretary (Shipping), Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

Of the total of 35 posts of directors/deputy secretaries

• A highest of eight are to be filled in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare,

•This will be followed by three each in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Law and Justice, among others.