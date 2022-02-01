The the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results finalised in December 2021.

Forty-two candidates have been selected for the post of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining) in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

1 Umashankar Merugu (156)

2 Sachin Manikrao Deshmukh (137)

3 Nillip Malik (202)

4 Mohd. Javed Alam (116)

5 Parvez Alam (45)

6 Ch. Venkat Ramana (91)

7 Vishal Goyal (71)

8 Tejavath Naresh (236)

9 Mukthar Ahammad (41)

10 Deepak Kumar Prabhakar (14)

11 Sanath Kumar P. (55)

12 Mithilesh Kumar (115)

13 Ulimella Siva Sankar (153)

14 Sachin Bhaurao Ramteke (211)

15 Saheb Ram Mahto (138)

16 Prakash B. (232)

17 Rounak Mandal (208)

18 Mathews Johnson (114)

19 Rajnish Kumar Sigar (129)

20 Ch. Venkatesh (90)

21 Kanakam Prem Kumar (188)

22 R. Lingaiah (125)

23 Kamlesh Kumar Verma (187)

24 Hanumantha Rao P. (99)

25 K. Suresh Kumar (102)

26 Mahesh Chatla (194)

27 Kartick Mondal (190)

28 Kanakapudi Jeevan Kumar (189)

29 Thupakula Praveen Kumar (151)

30 S. Sampath Kumar (209)

31 Chaitanya Murthy Nakka (169)

32 Bhukya Bhadru (225)

33 Shaik Gulab (142)

34 Hari Prasad Tangallpally (100)

35 R. Sudheer (126)

36 Ajass Mohammed (85)

37 Yerikala Balakrishna (240)

38 Mallesh Porandla (112)

39 Mansha Ram Mandavi (231)

40 Ranajit Kumar Pradhan (134)

41 Sreenivas Chirra (147)

42 B. Raja Mogili (89)

Full results are available at - www.upsc.gov.in

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.