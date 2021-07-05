UPSC announces results for various posts. Check full list1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2021, 02:51 PM IST
- UPSC has shared the results finalised during the month of April and May, 2021
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced results for various posts. It has shared the results finalised during the month of April and May, 2021.
"The following Recruitment Results have been finalized by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of May, 2021. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post," the Commission said.
Senior Divisional Medical: Dr.(Ms.) Vasundhara S. Rangan (11)
Officer (Neuro-Surgery): Dr. Shashikant Sen (14)
Railway Board, Ministry Of Railways: Dr. Yogesh Madhukar Sawakare (20)
None found suitable for one post reserved for EWS.
