The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced results for various posts. It has shared the results finalised during the month of April and May, 2021.

"The following Recruitment Results have been finalized by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of May, 2021. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post," the Commission said.

Senior Divisional Medical: Dr.(Ms.) Vasundhara S. Rangan (11)

Officer (Neuro-Surgery): Dr. Shashikant Sen (14)

Railway Board, Ministry Of Railways: Dr. Yogesh Madhukar Sawakare (20)

None found suitable for one post reserved for EWS.


