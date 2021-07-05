Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UPSC announces results for various posts. Check full list

UPSC announces results for various posts. Check full list

Premium
UPSC
1 min read . 02:51 PM IST Livemint

  • UPSC has shared the results finalised during the month of April and May, 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced results for various posts. It has shared the results finalised during the month of April and May, 2021.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced results for various posts. It has shared the results finalised during the month of April and May, 2021.

"The following Recruitment Results have been finalized by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of May, 2021. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post," the Commission said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The following Recruitment Results have been finalized by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of May, 2021. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post," the Commission said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Senior Divisional Medical: Dr.(Ms.) Vasundhara S. Rangan (11)

Officer (Neuro-Surgery): Dr. Shashikant Sen (14)

Railway Board, Ministry Of Railways: Dr. Yogesh Madhukar Sawakare (20)

None found suitable for one post reserved for EWS.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!