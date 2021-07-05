UPSC announces results for various posts. Check full list

UPSC announces results for various posts. Check full list1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
- UPSC has shared the results finalised during the month of April and May, 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced results for various posts. It has shared the results finalised during the month of April and May, 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced results for various posts. It has shared the results finalised during the month of April and May, 2021.
"The following Recruitment Results have been finalized by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of May, 2021. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post," the Commission said.
"The following Recruitment Results have been finalized by the Union Public Service Commission during the month of May, 2021. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post," the Commission said.
Senior Divisional Medical: Dr.(Ms.) Vasundhara S. Rangan (11)
Officer (Neuro-Surgery): Dr. Shashikant Sen (14)
Railway Board, Ministry Of Railways: Dr. Yogesh Madhukar Sawakare (20)
None found suitable for one post reserved for EWS.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!