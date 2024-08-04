UPSC aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar, note reads: ‘Can’t overcome depression’

Amid concerns about UPSC aspirant's wellbeing in coaching hubs, suicide by student comes to light

Written By Alka Jain
Published4 Aug 2024, 08:38 AM IST
Amid concerns about UPSC aspirants' well-being in coaching hubs, suicide by a student comes to light from Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area.
‘I am sorry, Mummy Papa, I am fed up now!' a 26-year-old student who died by allegedly committing suicide in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar due to depression wrote in her suicide note. The student, a native of Maharashtra's Akola, was found hanging at her PG in Rajendra Nagar on July 21, said police, adding that she had been living in Delhi for the past four years to prepare for the civil services exam.

In her suicide note, she mentioned her struggle with depression and urged the government to minimise fraud in government exams and create more job opportunities for young people. She also called for a reduction in rent for students living in PGs and hostels.

“I am sorry Mummy Papa. I am really fed up with life now, and there are just problems and issues with no peace. I need peace. I tried every possible way to get rid of this so-called depression, but I can’t overcome it. My only dream was UPSC in first attempt from then only. I am being so unstable all knows it,” the note read.

However, according to police, her family members told them that she was depressed due to harassment by a man. Currently, the probe is underway, and the inquest processing is being conducted, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Harsha Vardhana.

The victim's friend told media persons that she had mentioned the rising rents of the hostel in recent conversations and she had to vacate her hostel on August 5, police said. The deceased woman, in her note, also urged the government to allow euthanasia and also requested her parents to donate her organs.

The suicide case came amid the death incident of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajendra Nagar due to a waterlogged basement of Rau IAS Study Circle, caused by heavy rainfall in the national capital last week. Following this, the Delhi government announced that the basements of 30 coaching centres have been sealed and notices have been issued to 200 institutes.

 

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:4 Aug 2024, 08:38 AM IST
