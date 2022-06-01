UPSC aspirant's tweet goes viral:10 years, 6 failed attempts, And I still rise!

After the results of prestigious UPSC civil services examinations 2021 were declared on May 30, toppers and those who could crack it were seen celebrating with their families. There were many who could not make it this year also after several attempts. One such aspirant Rajat Sambyal could not make it this time, his sixth attempt, and the last one too, because of his low score in the interview.

