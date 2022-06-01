UPSC aspirant's tweet goes viral:10 years, 6 failed attempts, And I still rise!

Posting a photo of his mark sheet, UPSC aspirant said he missed by 11 marks. '10 years of hard work ended in ashes... 'And I still rise', he said
After the results of prestigious UPSC civil services examinations 2021 were declared on May 30, toppers and those who could crack it were seen celebrating with their families. There were many who could not make it this year also after several attempts. One such aspirant Rajat Sambyal could not make it this time, his sixth attempt, and the last one too, because of his low score in the interview.
Posting a photo of his marksheet, he said he missed by 11 marks. "10 years of hard work ended in ashes... 'And I still rise'," he said.
"10 years of hard work ended in ashes.
6 UPSC attempts over.
3 times prelims failed.
2 times mains failed.
In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks. #upscresult
According to the marksheet he posted, he scored 112 in paper 1, 84 in paper 2, 110 in paper 3, 87 in paper 4, 93 in paper 5, 169 in paper 6, 138 in paper 7, taking the total of written to 793, while in the personality test, he scored 149.
The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021 was conducted on October 10th, 2021. A total of 10,93,984 candidates applied for this examination.
Shruti Sharma, a student of history, topped the civil services examination 2021. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank respectively. A total of 685 candidates - 508 men and 177 women - have qualified and they have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services, the UPSC said.
Of the total of 685 successful candidates, 244 are from the General category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 from Other Backward Classes, 105 from Scheduled Castes and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.
The Centre had notified 749 vacancies – 180 of IAS, 37 of Indian Foreign Service (IFS), 200 of IPS and remaining central Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ services – to be filled through the 2021 examination.
